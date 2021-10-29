Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.
RLGY stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,792. Realogy has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.
About Realogy
Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
