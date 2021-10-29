Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

RLGY stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,792. Realogy has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Realogy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Realogy worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

