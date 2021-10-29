Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GXO Logistics (GXO)

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/26/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – GXO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA. “

10/6/2021 – GXO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA. “

9/29/2021 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – GXO Logistics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – GXO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GXO traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $89.99. 636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $41,546,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,212,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,206,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,786,000.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

