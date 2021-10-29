Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP):

10/19/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $139.00 to $101.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.33. 1,219,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,807. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $84.38 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

