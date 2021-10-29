Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the September 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RCAT opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84. Red Cat has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 246.41% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Red Cat during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Red Cat during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Red Cat during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

