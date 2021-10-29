Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RDEIY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

