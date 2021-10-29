RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. RED has a total market capitalization of $600,314.87 and approximately $39,438.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RED has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.62 or 0.00312577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars.

