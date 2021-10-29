Redd (RDD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,250.28 or 0.99991273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00064619 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00042962 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.74 or 0.00637280 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

