Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the September 30th total of 544,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 988,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective for the company.

Get Reed's alerts:

In other news, Director John Bello purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 301,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,300. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REED. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Reed’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 113.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reed’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Reed’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,061 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.20. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 186.64% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. Equities analysts expect that Reed’s will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.