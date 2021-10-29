Refinable (FINE) Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, Refinable has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $28.25 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00070324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00097495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.88 or 1.00157080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.00 or 0.07047058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022481 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

