Refinable Trading Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $22.43 million and $2.68 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00096004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,954.23 or 1.00275332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.55 or 0.06991364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00021449 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.