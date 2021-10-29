Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,640,000 after acquiring an additional 92,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after acquiring an additional 256,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,892,000 after acquiring an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after acquiring an additional 188,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.78.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGA opened at $120.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.72.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

