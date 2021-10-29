Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REMYY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

