Render Token Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $165.73 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00229965 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00098841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,190,619 coins and its circulating supply is 166,389,663 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.