Rentberry Price Tops $0.0007 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. Rentberry has a market cap of $210,724.77 and $1.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00050807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00231277 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00099384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

