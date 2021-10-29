Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Up 102.0% in October

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
OTCMKTS RTOKY traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $40.94. 18,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,666. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.
