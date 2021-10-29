Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the September 30th total of 738,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $244,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,782. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $24.89 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

