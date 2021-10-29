Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $105.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $99.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $24.45 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,129.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,922.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,812.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2,593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,522.24 and a 52 week high of $2,982.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,299 shares of company stock worth $492,039,141. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.