Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Garmin Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Garmin in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.50. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

GRMN opened at $145.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.17. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $97.52 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

