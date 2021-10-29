Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RPS Group (RPS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RPS Group (LON: RPS):

10/27/2021 – RPS Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 145 ($1.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – RPS Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – RPS Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – RPS Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

Shares of RPS opened at GBX 125.20 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £347.44 million and a P/E ratio of 59.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.70. RPS Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 131.80 ($1.72).

Get RPS Group plc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%.

In related news, insider John Douglas acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.