Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for YouGov (YOU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for YouGov (LON: YOU):

10/20/2021 – YouGov was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – YouGov had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – YouGov had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – YouGov had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – YouGov had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

Shares of YOU traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,320 ($17.25). 85,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,063. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.16. YouGov plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,303.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,193.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

