Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for YouGov (YOU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for YouGov (LON: YOU):
- 10/20/2021 – YouGov was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – YouGov had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – YouGov had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – YouGov had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – YouGov had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.
Shares of YOU traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,320 ($17.25). 85,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,063. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.16. YouGov plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,303.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,193.82.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.
Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for YouGov plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.