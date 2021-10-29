Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) in the last few weeks:

10/26/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.18) price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/18/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/15/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/13/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.18) price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/29/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £102 ($133.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/27/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/27/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/24/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/24/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/21/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/20/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a £105 ($137.18) price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/17/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/15/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/15/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/10/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/1/2021 – AstraZeneca had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £102 ($133.26) price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 9,094 ($118.81). 1,507,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,335. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,149 ($119.53). The company has a market cap of £140.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,558.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,218.18.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

