ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target Lowered to $227.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $233.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.44.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,940. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.31 and its 200 day moving average is $243.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,758,433.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,410 shares of company stock worth $14,356,393. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Palo Capital raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.9% in the third quarter. Palo Capital now owns 15,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management increased its holdings in ResMed by 231.6% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 494,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,191,000 after buying an additional 345,234 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $1,396,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $2,792,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors boosted its position in ResMed by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 77,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.