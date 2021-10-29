Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Restart Energy MWAT has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $151,864.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00232249 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00098939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (CRYPTO:MWAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

