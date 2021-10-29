Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 984,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.32% of Restaurant Brands International worth $63,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,397,000 after buying an additional 215,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,612,000 after purchasing an additional 105,674 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,551,000 after acquiring an additional 127,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

NYSE QSR opened at $56.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.36. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.