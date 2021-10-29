Reviewing Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Viper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alliance Data Systems and Viper Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 1 7 10 0 2.50 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $112.88, suggesting a potential upside of 30.66%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 16.56% 55.02% 4.23% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Viper Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $4.52 billion 0.95 $213.70 million $9.06 9.54 Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Viper Networks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks. Its products include LED street lights, parking lot lighting, indoor lighting, and intelligent lighting solutions. The company was founded on September 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

