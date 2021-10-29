Reviewing Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) & AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) and AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and AgeX Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.62%. Given Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corvus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AgeX Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and AgeX Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -56.65% -48.04% AgeX Therapeutics -925.48% N/A -273.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and AgeX Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.99 million ($1.47) -3.14 AgeX Therapeutics $1.87 million 17.05 -$10.86 million N/A N/A

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgeX Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals beats AgeX Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor. The company was founded by Richard A. Miller, Peter A. Thompson and Joseph J. Buggy on January 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.