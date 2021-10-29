Reviewing Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) & Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iota Communications and Phreesia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iota Communications $2.31 million 5.12 -$56.78 million N/A N/A Phreesia $148.68 million 23.71 -$27.29 million ($0.69) -100.42

Phreesia has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Iota Communications and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A Phreesia -27.94% -13.18% -11.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Iota Communications has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Iota Communications and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Phreesia 0 1 12 0 2.92

Phreesia has a consensus target price of $69.82, suggesting a potential upside of 0.77%. Given Phreesia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Summary

Phreesia beats Iota Communications on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc. is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline. The ICS segment focuses on the commercialization of such technologies with applications based on data analytics and operations optimization within the IoT value chain. The Iota Communications segment operates activities related to running the company. Iota Communications was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc. is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

