Reviewing RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) & Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RESAAS Services and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -406.80% -1,659.28% -407.45% Clarivate -8.49% 4.53% 2.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RESAAS Services and Clarivate’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $490,000.00 103.23 -$2.08 million N/A N/A Clarivate $1.25 billion 12.01 -$311.87 million $0.55 42.64

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for RESAAS Services and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarivate 0 0 5 0 3.00

Clarivate has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.20%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Summary

Clarivate beats RESAAS Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.