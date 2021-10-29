Revolution Populi Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $88.67 million and approximately $843,723.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00049463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00234355 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00099025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.