Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.69.

RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James cut Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $4,339,033.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,106.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $3,749,529.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,328,510 shares of company stock worth $86,168,466. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 683,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Revolve Group by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 657,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.43.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

