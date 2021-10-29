ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.64

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.22. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 2,014,643 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on RWLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 264.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

