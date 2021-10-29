Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXLSF traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722. Rexel has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

