Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RXLSF traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722. Rexel has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58.
About Rexel
Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.