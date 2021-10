RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 190.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in RH were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RH by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH stock opened at $659.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $681.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.47. RH has a 12 month low of $330.64 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RH. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.