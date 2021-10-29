RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 190.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in RH were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RH by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH stock opened at $659.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $681.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.47. RH has a 12 month low of $330.64 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RH. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

