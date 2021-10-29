Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €120.00 by Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €120.00 ($141.18) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHM. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.27 ($133.26).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM stock traded down €0.92 ($1.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €83.02 ($97.67). The company had a trading volume of 327,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 52 week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €83.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.