Richard Mora Sells 19,000 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ENPH traded up $7.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,168,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

