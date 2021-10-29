Richard Mora Sells 19,000 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ENPH traded up $7.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,168,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.99.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
