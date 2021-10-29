Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the September 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 7,886 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $92,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,021.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,886 shares of company stock worth $259,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $144.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

