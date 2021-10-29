Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 100,482 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of REPX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $79.20.
Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.