Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 100,482 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of REPX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

