RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,603.96

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,603.96 ($34.02) and traded as high as GBX 2,610 ($34.10). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,585 ($33.77), with a volume of 169,320 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,603.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,521.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 17.63 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. RIT Capital Partners’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

