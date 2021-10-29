Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Holdings Lowered by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $78.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.