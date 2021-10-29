Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $4,205,754.42 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HOOD traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,606,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,462,633. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.26. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $255,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOOD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

