Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Trading Up 263% This Week

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and $1.70 million worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 263% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00049878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00230674 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00098570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

