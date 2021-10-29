Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Rockwell Automation worth $75,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $318.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.58 and a 1 year high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,682. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

