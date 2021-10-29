Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.64

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.64 and traded as high as C$5.66. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.62, with a volume of 107,797 shares trading hands.

RSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.64. The firm has a market cap of C$582.72 million and a P/E ratio of 13.95.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$210.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.33%.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

