ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.93

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.93 and traded as low as $46.62. ROHM shares last traded at $46.62, with a volume of 4,152 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 5.18%.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.