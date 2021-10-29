Ronald A. Robinson Sells 576 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $86,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alamo Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALG traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.20. 17,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,249. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.26 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.52.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

ALG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 339,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alamo Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.