Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.60

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 64683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.16.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Root in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Root in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Root in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Root in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

