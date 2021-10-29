Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $86,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $486.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.79. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

