Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.620-$3.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.080-$14.120 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $508.29.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP opened at $486.56 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.79.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.