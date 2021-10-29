Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $347.24

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.24 ($4.54) and traded as high as GBX 358.40 ($4.68). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64), with a volume of 944,289 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 344.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is 0.93%.

In other Rotork news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen acquired 2,000 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

