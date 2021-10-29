Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $46.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

INVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.12.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $4,801,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,512,000 after acquiring an additional 157,638 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,017,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after buying an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

